Fitted bedroom solutions to suit all tastes

AT G D Evans Interiors they have a unique range of designs, from cutting edge styling to traditional oak veneer finishes to choose from. In fact there are more than 1,000 colour and design combinations and all the doors and drawers are all soft close too.

Whatever your preference there is a solution. Their latest and most contemporary furniture provides dramatic clean-line styling heavily influenced by continental trends, but if you prefer subtle there are timeless designs that offer a range of understated classics that will not date. Bedrooms come in all shapes and sizes some with distinguishing features such as chimney breasts, sloping ceilings and uneven walls, but there are solutions for them to maximise the storage space with floor to ceiling and wall to wall fitted furniture.

Inside the wardrobes there are many storage solutions to choose from too, with racks, frames, shelves, rails and drawers. Pull out hanging rails and shoe racks are just some of the options, as well as concealed glamour units providing a cleverly designed combination of form and function.

The bedroom furniture is made in the UK by Hepplewhite and the furniture can be viewed online at www.hepplewhitefittedfurniture.co.uk the furniture also comes with a 10-year warranty and G D Evans Interiors provide a fully project managed installation service.

For a free consultancy and design visit please contact Gary of G D Evans Interiors on Henley (01491) 244244, Reading 0118 9474744 or email gdevansinteriors@yahoo.com