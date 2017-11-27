Blow away the autumn leaves with this month's special offer
WITH the autumn leaves continuing to fall, there is no better time to invest in a Stihl leaf blower.
This month the Stihl BGA 56 battery-powered leaf blower is on special offer at local approved Stihl dealer Farol for only £199 including VAT.
Whether you want to clear leaves from your lawn or driveway in the autumn/
winter or clear away grass or hedge clippings in the summer, the Stihl BGA 56 is the perfect solution.
Its powerful electric motor is so quiet you don’t even need ear defenders while using it!
The BGA 56 is supplied complete with a battery and charger which will provide up to 20 minutes’ run time on a single charge (higher capacity batteries are available).
Buying from Farol means not buying from a box but from a team of dedicated factory-trained staff who will personally build the machine, run it up and test it before handing it over with a full instructional demonstration.
Farol Ltd offers the complete range of Stihl and John Deere garden machinery at its Thame, Wokingham and Hungerford showrooms, along with expert advice and parts and service support.
For more information, call Darren Jones on 07500 803647 or 01844 278843 or visit Farol online at www.
farolgardenmachinery.co.uk
