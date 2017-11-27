Delivering top quality hand-made furniture

THE Good Shelf Company has been delivering the finest quality furniture to its customers since 1987.

Crafting furniture from new and reclaimed timbers that can be used and admired by all in your home happens at their Greys Green-based workshop and showroom just outside Henley.

Every item is hand-made and finished in a colour of your choice by their skilful team of cabinetmakers and finishing experts, whose dedication is reflected in the detail of each finished piece.

Whether you’re after a beautifully made traditional old pine farmhouse table and chairs to accommodate the largest of family meal times, or a shoe bench and coat rack to solve all your hallway storage and clutter problems, they have got you covered with a range of cupboards and cabinets that will add both character and timelessness to your home.

The Good Shelf Company don’t just manufacture — if you fancy a change to your current furniture they can also refurbish and refinish, turning the “worn out” into a “just delivered” piece of furniture.

Or perhaps you’re after something a little bit more special? They will happily work alongside your specific requirements to create bespoke pieces that turn your furniture dreams into a reality.

To see the Good Shelf Company’s full range of products for yourself, pay their showroom in Rotherfield Greys a visit. Find it at Unit 9A, Greys Green Farm, RG9 4QG.

It is open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and from 9am to 2pm on Saturday. Alternatively visit the company online at www.

thegoodshelfcompany.co.uk

You can also call the Good Shelf Company on (01491) 628596 or email them direct at thegoodshelfcompany@

gmail.com