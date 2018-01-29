Years of experience in blinds and shutters

THE Wargrave Blind Company is firmly established, selling quality blinds, shutters, curtains and poles in and around the Henley area.

It’s very much a local business run by Neal Smith, who has lived in the area for more than 30 years.

Being a small business doesn’t necessarily mean a limited range to choose from. In fact they can actually offer a more extensive range than some of the larger national companies as they are not tied into one supplier.

The Wargrave Blind Company deals with all the top manufacturers in the country and is proud to be able to offer “Made in Britain” fabrics and components.

So what are likely to be the most popular trends for 2018? Well in terms of colours, “greys and monotones” continue to feature heavily across all the ranges. Also, shutters continue to grow in popularity and yes there will be a shutter available in a grey finish later in the year! Meanwhile, there are growing options for motorisation available at reasonable prices for the customer who wants to bring a little high-tech to their home.

So if you are looking for window coverings please call for a free no-obligation home appointment. We give help and advice on choosing the correct solution and from order to fitting is usually around 14 days.

Call Neal Smith at the Wargrave Blind Company on 0118 940 1443 or 07910 076521. Alternatively, email him via www.wargraveblinds.co.uk