John Deere mower is now on special offer

Monday, 29 January 2018
29/01/2018
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of Farol Ltd’s pre-season special offers on the brand new 2018 range of ride-on and walk-behind lawnmowers from John Deere.
This month we have the popular RUN46 on offer for only £455 including VAT while stocks last.
This petrol self-propelled walk-behind lawnmower has a 18in/46cm cutting deck complete with a
52-litre removable rear collector, ideal for cutting areas up to a quarter of an acre.
Buying from Farol means not buying from a box but from a team of dedicated factory-trained staff who will personally build the machine, run it up and test it before handing it over with a full instructional demonstration. If you already have a John Deere lawnmower or Stihl machine, we also offer competitive prices on servicing to make sure your equipment is in top working condition for the year ahead.
Farol Ltd offers the complete range of John Deere walk-behind and ride-on lawnmowers at its Thame, Shefford Woodlands and Wokingham showrooms, along with expert advice and parts and service support.
For more information, call Darren Jones on 07500 803647 or 01844 278843 or visit www.farol.co.uk
Farol Ltd is based at Rycote Lane Farm, Milton Common, Thame, OX9 2NZ.
