Monday, 29 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

John Deere mower is now on special offer

John Deere mower is now on special offer

NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of Farol Ltd’s pre-season special offers on the brand new 2018 range of ride-on and walk-behind lawnmowers from John Deere.

This month we have the popular RUN46 on offer for only £455 including VAT while stocks last.

This petrol self-propelled walk-behind lawnmower has a 18in/46cm cutting deck complete with a
52-litre removable rear collector, ideal for cutting areas up to a quarter of an acre.

Buying from Farol means not buying from a box but from a team of dedicated factory-trained staff who will personally build the machine, run it up and test it before handing it over with a full instructional demonstration. If you already have a John Deere lawnmower or Stihl machine, we also offer competitive prices on servicing to make sure your equipment is in top working condition for the year ahead.

Farol Ltd offers the complete range of John Deere walk-behind and ride-on lawnmowers at its Thame, Shefford Woodlands and Wokingham showrooms, along with expert advice and parts and service support.

For more information, call Darren Jones on 07500 803647 or 01844 278843 or visit www.farol.co.uk

Farol Ltd is based at Rycote Lane Farm, Milton Common, Thame, OX9 2NZ.

Homes and Interiors

Looking for a job?

Science Teacher

Location Henley on Thames

St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children from 3 to 11 years old, set in a beautiful residential ...

 

Gardener

Location Hungerford

Watlington Park Estate TWO FULL-TIME GARDENERS REQUIRED An experienced Senior Gardener and an Under-Gardener are sought ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33