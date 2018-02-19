Monday, 19 February 2018

Our solid hardwood shutters are made to measure

WOODY’S Shutters design and install made to measure high quality solid hardwood shutters.

We cover Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Hampshire, and all surrounding areas.

Our team have more than 20 years’ experience in the window styling and shading business.

Woody’s offer a wealth of fitting knowledge and expertise unmatched by many other shutter companies. We aim to supply and install the finest handcrafted solid timber shutters at the very best price for all our customers.

All our quotes last for 12 months and no obligation to buy on the day. We will beat any written quote for price.

We offer many different styles from bay windows, tier on tier, café style, tracked and solid panels all made from 100 per cent hardwood.

Our service has grown through satisfied customers. Why not see what our customers say on websites like www.checkatrade.com or our Facebook page?

We listen to get a thorough understanding of your specific needs.

It is with the attention to detail that we customise plantation shutters to fit your precise requirements.

To find out more, call us on (01491) 520731 or email info@woodysshutters.co.uk to discover a quality plantation shutter installation service that isn’t expensive — it’s priceless.

For more information, call (01491) 520731 or email info@woodysshutters.co.uk

Homes and Interiors

