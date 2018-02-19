Monday, 19 February 2018

Ride-on lawn tractor is on special offer

NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of Farol’s early season special offers on the brand new 2018 range of ride-on and walk-behind lawnmowers from John Deere.

This month we have the new X146R on offer for £3,245 including VAT while stocks last. This petrol ride-on lawn tractor comes complete with a 36-inch rear discharge deck, 300-litre grass collector and two-year warranty.

If you already have a John Deere lawnmower or Stihl machine, we also offer competitive prices on servicing to make sure your equipment is in top working condition for the year ahead. Farol Ltd offers the complete range of Stihl garden machinery at our Thame and Wokingham showrooms, along with expert advice and parts and service support. For more information, call Darren Jones on 07500 803647 or 01844 278843 or visit www.farol.co.uk/garden

Farol Ltd is based at Rycote Lane Farm, Milton Common, Thame, OX9 2NZ.

