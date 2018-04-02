Give your sash windows a whole new lease of life

Tips for choosing the right garden room for you
SASH Window Rescue is a family company providing restoration, repair, replacement, draught-proofing and double glazing for traditional sash and casement windows.
They pride themselves on providing a friendly and professional service with cost-effective prices.
Restoring and repairing your original windows is by far the most cost-effective solution rather than replacing them.
This enables you to retain your property’s original features. What’s more, no job is too big or small.
Sash window and casement draught-proofing
If the sashes and frames are in good condition they remove the parting and stop bead, replace with new high-performance draught-proof nylon pile machined and bonded into the timber, upgraded to the same specification as their new window replacements, and remove sashes to enable the replacement of existing pulleys and sash cords.
Sash window and casement replacement
The team will replace the whole of the existing window, including internal architraves and sill boards, retaining all the period details to keep the character of the window and incorporate high-performance nylon pile weather seals to the parting and stop beads to ensure a draught- and dust-free window.
As a private, family-owned company, we treat one another with dignity and respect, and work hard to improve the atmosphere of where we work.
We recognise there are many factors involved in the service beyond the work itself. We take an all-encompassing approach that takes into consideration each and every one of these factors.
For a free quote, call Sash Window Rescue on (01491) 413966 or visit the firm online at www.sashwindowrescue.co.uk
