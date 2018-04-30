Driveway specialist can upgrade yours
ESTABLISHED for more than 30 years, Terrafirma Paving Ltd remain the leading driveway specialist
SASH Window Rescue is a family company providing restoration, repair, replacement, draught-proofing and double glazing for traditional sash and casement windows.
They pride themselves on providing a friendly and professional service with cost-effective prices. No job is too big or small.
Sash window and casement draught-proofing
If the sashes and frames are in good condition they remove the parting and stop bead, replace with new high-performance draught-proof nylon pile, machined and bonded into the timber, upgraded to the same specification as their new window replacements, and remove sashes to enable the replacement of existing pulleys and sash cords.
Sash window and casement replacement
The team will replace the whole of the existing window, including internal architraves and sill boards, retaining all the period details to keep the character of the window and incorporate high-performance nylon pile weather seals to the parting and stop beads to ensure a draught- and dust-free window.
For a free quote, call (01491) 413966 or visit Sash Window Rescue online at www.sashwindowrescue.co.uk
Specialists can plan, build and certify own work
Give your sash windows a whole new lease of life
Looking for a job?
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
The Christ Church Community Centre in Henley is looking for a fit and enthusiastic General Assistant to join our small ...
Location Reading
Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice Admin Assistant Based at our Goring Surgery To start as soon as possible 20 hours ...
Location READING
CRICKET PROFESSIONAL September 2018 The Head Master is looking to appoint a talented and enthusiastic Sports ...