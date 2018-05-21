Home improvements by professionals

HOME improvement projects — whether it be a new bathroom, kitchen, bedroom or home makeover — can be somewhat daunting and it can be difficult to find a trusted competent tradesman or company to carry out the work. We have all heard of the horror stories where some homeowners have been unfortunate in placing work with rogue traders, with shoddy workmanship done and some that have simply made off with their money!

GD Evans Interiors have been trading in the Reading and Henley area for many years and director Gary Evans has almost 40 years’ experience in the construction industry.

He has also served as an Official Member of the BiKBBI (British Institute for Kitchen Bedroom and Bathroom Installation) and on the expert panels of the Institute, as well as an Inspector for them providing ADR (alternative dispute resolution) under the government’s Consumer Rights Act 2015.

GD Evans are corporate members of the Guild of Master Craftsmen and are registered under Stroma Certification’s UKAS accredited Competent Person Scheme (CPS) which allows installers from major UK trades to self-certify their installation work in line with the building regulations. Homeowners and customers have immediate confidence that all installation work undertaken is compliant. CPS Certification also saves homeowners money by avoiding costly building control notification fees.

They can also provide many quality references from clients that they have worked for in the area, providing first class service and quality workmanship.

An initial consultancy and design service is supplied with CAD (computer assisted design) images to help you visualise your completed project and they provide a fully project managed installation service, managing all aspects of the project for you.

So if you are planning any home improvements and want peace of mind in knowing that your home and investment is in capable hands, call Gary Evans of GD Evans Interiors on (01491) 244244, 0118 947 4744 or email info@

gdevansinteriors.co.uk. For more information, visit www.gdevansinteriors.co.uk