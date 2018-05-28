Monday, 28 May 2018

Our hand-crafted rugs are made to grace any home

HERE at The Rug Shed we are an established business noted for our world class hand-crafted and one-off and very fine oriental carpets, rugs and runners.

We supply handmade rugs and carpets to some of the UK’s most well known department stores, interior designers and of course, directly to you, our clients.

What sets us apart is our unrivalled collection of oriental carpets and rugs and the ability to source exactly what our clients wish.

Furthermore, our measuring, home trial, part exchange and care & repair service ensures our clients receive the highest level of attention to detail.

Each and every rug we stock is crafted from hand spun wool, silk or cotton, coloured with root vegetable dyes and always shipped directly from the hand loom it was woven on. We only stock the very best in luxury handmade oriental carpets, rugs and runners.

We look forward to guiding you through buying the perfect oriental rug for your space. We are still in the process of launching a website and our opening sale is in its final couple of weeks.

In the meantime, please do come and have a look around our newly opened showroom next to Lloyds Bank in Reading Road, Henley.

Looking for a job?

HR Manager

Location Wallingford

HR Manager (to start September 2018) Cranford House School is seeking to recruit a highly motivated HR Manager with ...

 

Sports Science Graduates

Location Wallingford

Sports Science Graduates (to start September 2018) Cranford House School is seeking to recruit two highly motivated and ...

 

TBC

Location Henley-on-Thames

 

