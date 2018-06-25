Monday, 25 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New showroom for furniture specialists

New showroom for furniture specialists

THE Good Shelf Company opened the doors to its new showroom this week.

The furniture company based in Rotherfield Greys crafts and finishes furniture from start to finish out of both new and old timber.

They specialise in producing quality products from tables to beds and shelves to cupboards in a range of different sizes and colours that are designed to last year after year.

If you can’t quite find what you’re looking for among their extensive range of beautifully designed pieces, a bespoke service is also available where they work alongside your specific requirements, allowing your visions of the perfect piece of furniture to become a reality.

They don’t just manufacture, their skilled cabinetmakers and finishing specialists can also refurbish and refinish your current goods, giving your old worn out furniture a new lease of life, making it look brand-new once again.

To view their collections or discuss any requirement with a member of their team, visit them from 9am to 5pm weekdays or 10am to 2pm Saturdays at 9a Greys Green Farm, Rotherfield Greys, Henley, RG9 4QG — or call (01491) 628596. For more information visit www.
thegoodshelfcompany.co.uk

Homes and Interiors

Looking for a job?

Mini Bus Drivers

Location READING

MINIBUS DRIVERS (Term time only) The Oratory School is looking for motivated and friendly Minibus drivers to work as ...

 

Trainee Sculpture Technician

Location ASTON UPTHORPE

TRAINEE SCULPTURE WORKSHOP TECHNICIAN To assist in the creation of our Dark Planet range of sculptures (www.davidharber....

 

Telesales

Location Henley-on-Thames

Telesales Full or part-time Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies? Want to ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33