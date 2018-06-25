New showroom for furniture specialists

THE Good Shelf Company opened the doors to its new showroom this week.

The furniture company based in Rotherfield Greys crafts and finishes furniture from start to finish out of both new and old timber.

They specialise in producing quality products from tables to beds and shelves to cupboards in a range of different sizes and colours that are designed to last year after year.

If you can’t quite find what you’re looking for among their extensive range of beautifully designed pieces, a bespoke service is also available where they work alongside your specific requirements, allowing your visions of the perfect piece of furniture to become a reality.

They don’t just manufacture, their skilled cabinetmakers and finishing specialists can also refurbish and refinish your current goods, giving your old worn out furniture a new lease of life, making it look brand-new once again.

To view their collections or discuss any requirement with a member of their team, visit them from 9am to 5pm weekdays or 10am to 2pm Saturdays at 9a Greys Green Farm, Rotherfield Greys, Henley, RG9 4QG — or call (01491) 628596. For more information visit www.

thegoodshelfcompany.co.uk