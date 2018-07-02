Home improvements deserve professional touch

HOME improvement projects can be somewhat daunting and it can be difficult to find a trusted competent tradesman or company.

Kitchens, bathrooms and fitted bedrooms are costly refurbishments to have go wrong too and we have all heard of the horror stories of where some homeowners have been unfortunate in placing work with rogue traders, with shoddy workmanship done and some that have simply made off with their money!

GD Evans Interiors have been trading in the Reading and Henley area for many years and director Gary Evans has almost 40 years’ experience in the construction industry.

They are corporate members of the Guild of Master Craftsmen as well as members of Stroma’s Competent Persons Scheme to carry out plumbing installations of kitchens, bathrooms and unvented cylinders — and can therefore carry out work without the need for customers to notify the local building control department and apply for building regulations to have the work done themselves and the associated costs to do so.

They can also provide many quality references from clients that they have worked for in the area, providing first class service and quality workmanship.

They are authorised retailers for many quality manufacturers of kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms, with products that are often only found in high street studios, but without the high street showroom price tag!

They can also look after all aspects of home improvements, offering a complete home makeover service too — including rewiring, new heating, plastering, decorating, flooring and much more.

An initial consultancy and design service is supplied with CAD (Computer Assisted Design) images to help you visualise your completed project and they provide a fully project managed installation service, managing all aspects of the project for you.

So if you are planning any home improvements and want peace of mind in knowing that your home and investment is in capable hands, contact Gary of GD Evans Interiors on Henley (01491) 244244, Reading 0118 9474744 — or email info@gdevansinteriors