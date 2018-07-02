Monday, 02 July 2018

Firm embraces both conventional and renewable

OXON Energy Ltd offers conventional and renewable heating and plumbing services to domestic and commercial customers in Henley and all surrounding towns and villages.

Would you like to reduce your hot water and heating bills or reduce your use of fuel and carbon impact on the environment?

Oxon Energy Ltd can help you choose an appropriate heat system looking at alternative, renewable sources with less carbon emissions. We can help you to choose the most appropriate heating system for your property, whether that be an air or ground source pump, biomass or traditional gas, LPG or
oil-fired heating system with equipment sourced from our premium brand partners.

Did you know that the government will also reward you for using a renewable source for your heating? The Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive will pay you quarterly for seven years for the green renewable heat your heating system will produce.

Accredited by Gas Safe, OFTEC (oil, solid fuel and biomass), MCS, RECC and Safe Contractor the team at Oxon Energy Ltd are recognised for their high standards of workmanship and safety.

Working with you from quotation and design stages right through to completion Oxon Energy Ltd will plan and manage the whole project with care and consideration.

Contact us to arrange a quote, site visit or advice for an energy efficient heating system for your home or business.

