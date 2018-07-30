Looking for trusted home improvement specialists? Look no further

DO you need any help finding competent home improvement specialists?

At GD Evans Interiors they have been trading in the Reading and Henley area for many years and director Gary Evans has almost 40 years’ experience in the home improvement marketplace. They are also one of the elite sponsors of Henley Rugby Club!

They come to you to provide free and impartial advice on your home improvement projects and offer a design service which renders high definition images of what your finished project may look like, also with a virtual reality headset if required to get an even better impression.

They are corporate members of the Guild of Master Craftsmen as well as members of Stroma’s Competent Persons Scheme to carry out installations of kitchens, bathrooms and unvented cylinders and can therefore carry out work without the need for customers to notify the local building control department and apply for building regulations to have the work done themselves and the associated costs to do so, which could typically be around £200 plus. They have many quality references from clients that they have worked for in the area, providing first class service and quality workmanship and are available upon request.

They are authorised retailers for many quality manufacturers of kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms, with products that are often only found in high street studios, but without the high street showroom price tag.

They can also look after all aspects of home improvements offering a complete home makeover service too including rewires, new heating, plastering, decorating, flooring and much more.

So if you are planning any home improvements and want peace of mind in knowing that your home and investment is in capable hands call Gary of GD Evans Interiors on (01491) 244244 or 0118 947 4744 — or email info@gdevansinteriors