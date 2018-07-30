Huts can be fully customised to meet your needs

WHETHER you are looking to add extra space to your home for that quiet, cosy escape from everyday life, or hoping to create a peaceful home office, a shepherd’s hut could be an ideal addition to your property.

With no planning permission required, the size and specifications are up to you.

Our huts come with as much (or as little) input from our design team, as you desire. You can choose from timber cladding or more traditional corrugated tin, to the placement and size of windows and doors.

All options are available fully painted inside and out or varnished.

Inside, select your bespoke furniture from double, bunk or pull-out beds, desks, dressers, shelves and a small yet fully functioning kitchen complete with a Belfast sink. Most importantly, a wood burner — for warmth and to truly create a traditional shepherd hut feel. We started our company to do something different from the everyday nine to five job and to spend our days doing something we genuinely love.

Each of our huts is created with care and great attention to detail using both traditional and modern day methods and techniques.

Based locally in idyllic Cockpole Green, we tailor-make stunning huts to suit our clients’ requirements.

Arbor Shepherd Huts have a passion to do our bit to help build a more sustainable world. We therefore source all our timber from managed forests with Forest Stewardship Council (FCS) approval.

With all our huts your safety is important to us, so all electrics are tested and certified.

Stoves and flue systems are installed by our local HETAS installer and all insulation used is fire- and soundproof.

To view our huts, please arrange an appointment so you can spend some time in one of our huts with the log burner lit and the kettle on.

If you have any questions or would like more information please get in touch.

Call Tommy Clyd on 07874 104436, email tommy@

arborshepherdhuts.co.uk or visit www.arborshepherdhuts.co.uk