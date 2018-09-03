‘Experience counts’ when it comes to your home security

ACTIVE Security is the brainchild of two industry experts — Keith Rowe of Active Electrical Services and Dominic Gavin.

Having worked in their respective industries for more than 20 years, the duo realised the need for a local, independent security company offering professional security systems at affordable prices.

Combining Keith’s electrical expertise and Dominic’s security experience, they formed Active Security in 2005.

Keith and Dominic said: “We take the time to find out as much as possible about your home or business so that we can install the ideal security products for you.

“Our staff are all fully trained, security screened and vetted, and are always happy to answer any questions you may have.

“What’s more, as an NSI Gold company, you may be entitled to a reduction on your contents insurance if you install our systems.

“To find out more, get in touch with us today on Henley (01491) 413999 or visit our website at www.activesecurity.com.”

Case study

Active Security were asked to install a burglar alarm system at a high-end domestic residence in Henley.

The property owner wanted to have an alarm system fitted at their home to act as a deterrent to potential burglars and criminals and take active steps towards improving the safety of both their family and property alike.

As well as installing the burglar alarm, Active Security also maintain this domestic system for the customer, providing all-year-round peace of mind.

Keith and Dominic said: “Our team of friendly and experienced engineers fitted a burglar alarm system to prevent potential burglars. To increase protection and act as a deterrent, we installed a bespoke intruder alarm and CCTV system.”