Monday, 03 September 2018

Reader wrote in to thank electrical services firm

ESTABLISHED in Twyford in 2003, MKR Electrial Services Ltd possesses expertise that is second to none.

The firm offers electrical services to homes and businesses in and around the Reading area.

An MKR spokesman said: “We have built our reputation on providing a quality service to our customers by listening to what is required and ensuring delivery of their expectations.”

One satisfied customer whose expectations were exceeded recently is Geoff Luckett of Lime Court, Henley, who wrote to the Henley Standard to thank MKR Electrical Services.

His letter, dated Saturday, August 11, reads as follows:

Sir,

I would like to give a mention and recommendation for one of your regular advertisers — Mark at MKR Electrical Services.

On Thursday evening I suffered a loss of power to freezer, fridge, cooker and internet, etc. I found Mark in the Henley Standard and sent him a text detailing my problem and asking for help.

Within minutes he called me to explain that whilst he could not come out immediately he would talk me through the problem, which he did with patience and understanding.

So clear were his instructions that even I could follow them, and soon things were back to normal. Excellent service! This business deserves success and your support. Highly recommended.

Geoff Luckett

