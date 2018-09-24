Come and see our hot tubs for yourself

AQUA HOT TUBS are Berkshire’s longest established hot tub dealer and display the Wellis range of hot tubs — all with premium insulation and the thickest thermal covers on the market, making a Wellis spa the most insulated spa on the market today, ensuring the lowest running costs.

Come and view 14 spas on display, ranging from £4,000 to £15,000.

Special features such as neck and shoulder therapy, foot massage and ultra-violet disinfection place our spas beyond the competition.

We have a fantastic showroom at Ladds Garden Village in Reading and a second now open at Smiths Garden Centre in Uxbridge.

Aqua Hot Tubs have been in business more than 12 years and we pride ourselves on the service and support we provide to all our customers.

Engineering, technology, design and workmanship — this is what really makes a high-quality product. Wellis spas have outstanding standards in quality and design.

Composite frame structure, WiFi-enabled touchpads and in-built aromatherapy are standard on most models, along with Bluetooth audio. Here at Aqua Hot Tubs, we provide a complete service. We take care of everything for you including interest-free finance.

Do you require a hot tub base, awning, log cabin, electrics, disabled lift or hoist, landscaping or sauna? No problem. Ask about our special hot tub/gazebo packages, saving you time and money.

For more information, visit www.aquatubs.co.uk