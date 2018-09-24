Firm has been moving families, individuals and businesses since 1880

WILKINS of Henley has been moving families, individuals, businesses and anything you can imagine since 1880.

We started off undertaking moves, supplying curtains, upholstery, furniture and various other items from premises in Friday Street — before moving over to our existing Deanfield Avenue site in the mid-Fifties. Today we are still very much a wholly owned family business owned and operated by the Miles family, who are currently in their fifth generation.

A little locally unknown business of the Wilkins Group is Palmers of Windsor.

Established in 1920, Palmers is the Windsor, Ascot and Virginia Water division of our company. operating for exactly the same type of clientele that our Wilkins of Henley division caters for — and yes, Palmers’ list of clients does take us into the magical depths of Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

Moving house is stressful enough without having to worry that on the day of your physical move, will your actual move go okay and will you be settled in that evening?

Here at Wilkins, we have been perfecting the art of moving for more than 130 years. In March 2016 we moved all our head office operations into our new state of the art five-acre facility in Caversham. From here we operate locally and internationally.

For more information, call (01491) 572037 or visit www.wilkinsremovals.co.uk