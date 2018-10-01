Monday, 01 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Your one-stop shop for unique presents

Your one-stop shop for unique presents

SET in five rooms, The Vintage Look in Henley on Thames has an array of eclectic items from 20 different traders. We specialise in antiques, furniture, collectibles, jewellery, vintage retro and garden furniture. Stock is updated and refreshed on a regular basis, and with Christmas around the corner we could be a one-stop-shop for a present with a difference. Helpful and knowledgeable staff are always on hand to guide and assist.

Homes and Interiors

Looking for a job?

Builders

Location Chalgrove

Decorators and Carpenters Urgently required by local Company Immediate start Please call 07595 120674

 

Learning Support Assistant

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Learning Support Assistant Anticipated start: ASAP We are looking to appoint a term-time only (36 working weeks) ...

 

Junior Reporter

Location Henley-on-Thames

Junior Reporter We want an enthusiastic and talented individual with bags of initiative to join our small but busy ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33