Your one-stop shop for unique presents

SET in five rooms, The Vintage Look in Henley on Thames has an array of eclectic items from 20 different traders. We specialise in antiques, furniture, collectibles, jewellery, vintage retro and garden furniture. Stock is updated and refreshed on a regular basis, and with Christmas around the corner we could be a one-stop-shop for a present with a difference. Helpful and knowledgeable staff are always on hand to guide and assist.