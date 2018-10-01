Wondering about your roof? We can ensure peace of mind

HAVE you been casting your eyes over your roof, wondering if it is fit for this winter? Has the recent windy weather loosened anything? Would you like peace of mind for the forthcoming winter?

If so then you’d do well to call Regatta Roofing. Company director Joe Wehman and his reliable team have been looking after all roofing repairs and requirements in Henley and the surrounding areas for more than 30 years.

Joe says: “We specialise in roofing services, and with over 30 years’ experience in the industry, offer a wealth of knowledge to our valued customers.

“Our team of experienced professional tradesmen can guide you through the entire process, from start to finish. We undertake all roofing work from tiling and slating to general roofing maintenance and repairs, with no job being considered as too big or too small. We guarantee a high standard of workmanship every time, with outstanding customer care.

“Our dedicated team are the experts at finding the perfect roofing solutions, and are more than happy to advise on our products. Our prices are kept competitive to ensure that our customers get the best deal.

“We offer peace of mind with our 10-year guarantees, and as we work closely with our customers, they are always made part of the project.”

All work is insured. For more information, call Joe on (01491) 817831 or 07979 333199. Alternatively, email info@regattaroofingltd.co.uk