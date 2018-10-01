Autumn offers on log cabins and sheds

QUALITY Garden Buildings have launched their autumn offers.

The firm is a family-run business and has been established in Berkshire for over 30 years.

In addition to supplying your log cabin or summer house, we offer a full range of services including base preparation, electrical installation, water and drainage — and a free site survey.

Based in Hare Hatch, Reading, we have an extensive on-site display of sheds, log cabins, garden buildings and Lidget Compton garages — and we offer free nationwide delivery.

Quality Garden Buildings are authorised main dealers for Lugarde, Shedlands, Regency Garden Buildings and Lidget Compton Garages, and can supply their entire ranges of garden buildings. If you can’t find what you are looking for on our website you can download their brochures — we would be more than happy to give you a free quote.

The sizes listed on our website are standard sizes, but all of our Lugarde wooden buildings can be made bespoke for your garden and can be fitted with uPVC windows. We can also supply larger buildings for schools and other commercial purposes.

We only sell quality garden buildings from reputable companies. While cheaper models may be available elsewhere, the quality of construction is often inferior and these cabins may not enjoy as long a lifespan as ours do.

Our fully trained staff are happy to answer any of your questions. Quality Garden Buildings do not use sub-contractors to install your cabin. Our installation team are accredited by the Federation of Master Builders and we have been supplying and installing log cabins for more than 30 years.

For more information, call 0118 940 1423 or visit www.qualitygb.co.uk