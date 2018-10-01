Let us help you get the lighting you want

Need a kitchen design specialist? Look no further
LIGHTPLAN are a specialist lighting and electrical business offering an extensive range of premium quality products, expert knowledge and exceptional service.
Our Henley showroom has hundreds of light fittings on display, but this is only a fraction of what we can supply, so if you have something more specific in mind then we are confident we can supply it for you.
We know it can be difficult to pick the right lighting for your project, which is why we encourage you to bring any plans, drawings or colour schemes with you when selecting lighting. Working with a carefully selected group of suppliers, Lightplan offer an extensive range of traditional and modern lighting, including chandeliers, pendants, wall and ceiling lights to meet all customer requirements. Lightplan also offer a huge variety of wiring accessories, cable, distribution and anything else electrical for your home. Lightplan guarantee a reliable service backed by honest, unbiased and knowledgeable advice.
If you have any technical questions or need support in choosing the appropriate lighting and electrical solution for your application, our experts are ready to help. Supplying both the trade and consumer market, Lightplan can help with all your electrical and lighting needs — whether big or small.
Contact Lightplan and we will do our very best to help. Opening hours are 8am to 5pm Monday to Saturday or call (01491) 415050 or email lightplan.he@
medlocks.co.uk. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
