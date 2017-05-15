Monday, 15 May 2017

Dawkins undefeated as Hurley cruise to victory

HURLEY U15s triumphed in their recent cup clash with ASCOT U15s as they eased to a 10-wicket victory.

Played out in cool temperatures, the match was restricted to 15 overs a side with the hosts batting first.

The opening pair of Hill (3-1-4-2) and Dawkins (3-0-8-1) made early inroads. Good (35) and Parry (23) repaired the damage with a partnership of 81, with Hurley displaying some early season rust. Good bowling from Patrick and Skelton ensured Ascot were never able to escape as they ended on 93-3.

In reply Dawkins and Calliss opened for Hurley. A mix of power and style ensured Hurley kept ahead of the game, with few scares. Dawkins (51 not out) and Calliss (24 not out) partnered well to take Hurley to the verge of victory, before Skelton (6 not out) hit the winning runs as Hurley reached 96 without loss.

