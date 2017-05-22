Bussell shines for Hurley

HURLEY U15s got their league season off to a flying start with a comfortable victory against KIDMORE END U15s.

Having been inserted into bat, Hurley made a steady start on a slow pitch through Dawkins (18) and McGuinness (4). Once these two were out in quick succession the middle order repair work came from Jack Hill, who batted with intelligence, and Howell, timing the ball well through the onside for a well made 23, before being run out.

Bussell (47 not out) entered the fray, playing the innings of the day and driving the ball well throughout. Hill (50 not out) eased to his retirement, allowing Freddie Kelly (4 not out) to open his account and set Kidmore a mammoth 178 to win.

Having rotated the opening bowlers, Kidmore were soon in trouble. The returning Bagri (2-0-6-1) impressed while Patrick picked up two quick dismissals (2-1-1-2) with the hands of Alec Bussell supporting both bowlers.

Cooper benefited from Archie McGuinness behind the stumps while Thomas Mennie picked up his regulation wicket in a fine two-over spell. At 11-5 Kidmore were sinking without trace, but Branch (16) offered some resistance before Kelly (2-0-6-2) and man-of-the-match Bussell (2.4-0-8-2) returned to dismiss Kidmore End for 45.