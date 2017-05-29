Taylor's knock in vain as visitors lose out

DESPITE a communication breakdown, with both teams turning up at opposing grounds, a good effort from the BRAYWOOD ground staff ensured a pitch was readied for their clash with HURLEY on Sunday.

Having lost the toss, the visitors were inserted on to a damp pitch and got off to the worst possible start, losing James Calliss first ball. Further casualties ensued, with the pitch proving difficult to score off and with the youngster Branwhite impressing with late swing.

Archie McGuinness battled hard and provided the necessary support for Scott Taylor who started circumspectly before unleashing a series of withering drives to steadily increase the run rate.

Basharat used his weight to good effect with some clubbing efforts and bounding singles in a partnership of 63. Taylor dominated a partnership of 41, with the lower order David Simoes to ensure Hurley were able to post a competitive 159-7 off their 35 overs.

In response Dave Walton recovered from a punishing first over to account for many of the top order while Simoes helped leave the opposition at a perilous 51-5.

Ben Howell also impressed on his senior debut, but middle order support came from the experienced Nikil Jathavedan and Johnson who kept up with the run rate, before Steve Taylor accounted for Johnson and with Henry Graham picking up a wicket, the match was in the balance. Raza ensured Braywood were able to pass over the finishing line.

HURLEY

J Callis, b Branwhite 0 J Graham, b Branwhite 7 Sc Taylor, not out 96 B Howell, b Grace 1 A McGuiness, b M Smith 5 St Taylor, b M Smith 0 M Basharat, b Shiney 19 Amjad Khan, b Shiney 0 D Simoes, not out 10 Extras 21 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 159

Best bowling: Shiney 2-3, Branwhite 2-8, M Smith 2-15.

BRAYWOOD

J Roome, c Simoes, b Walton 18 E Craig, lbw, b Simoes 12 B Hussain, b Walton 0 R Wahee, retired 0 N Jathavedan, run out 48 E Smith, b Walton 2 M Gobert, b J Graham 3 S Johnson, lbw, b St Taylor 36 M Wahee, not out 12 A Branwhite, b H Graham 0 A Raza, not out 13 Extras 18 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 162

Best bowling: D Walton 3-32.