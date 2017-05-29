Taylor's knock in vain as visitors lose out

Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
THE second Goring and Streatley Food and Drink ... [more]
Monday, 29 May 2017
DESPITE a communication breakdown, with both teams turning up at opposing grounds, a good effort from the BRAYWOOD ground staff ensured a pitch was readied for their clash with HURLEY on Sunday.
Having lost the toss, the visitors were inserted on to a damp pitch and got off to the worst possible start, losing James Calliss first ball. Further casualties ensued, with the pitch proving difficult to score off and with the youngster Branwhite impressing with late swing.
Archie McGuinness battled hard and provided the necessary support for Scott Taylor who started circumspectly before unleashing a series of withering drives to steadily increase the run rate.
Basharat used his weight to good effect with some clubbing efforts and bounding singles in a partnership of 63. Taylor dominated a partnership of 41, with the lower order David Simoes to ensure Hurley were able to post a competitive 159-7 off their 35 overs.
In response Dave Walton recovered from a punishing first over to account for many of the top order while Simoes helped leave the opposition at a perilous 51-5.
Ben Howell also impressed on his senior debut, but middle order support came from the experienced Nikil Jathavedan and Johnson who kept up with the run rate, before Steve Taylor accounted for Johnson and with Henry Graham picking up a wicket, the match was in the balance. Raza ensured Braywood were able to pass over the finishing line.
HURLEY
|
J Callis, b Branwhite
|
0
|
J Graham, b Branwhite
|
7
|
Sc Taylor, not out
|
96
|
B Howell, b Grace
|
1
|
A McGuiness, b M Smith
|
5
|
St Taylor, b M Smith
|
0
|
M Basharat, b Shiney
|
19
|
Amjad Khan, b Shiney
|
0
|
D Simoes, not out
|
10
|
Extras
|
21
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
159
Best bowling: Shiney 2-3, Branwhite 2-8, M Smith 2-15.
BRAYWOOD
|
J Roome, c Simoes, b Walton
|
18
|
E Craig, lbw, b Simoes
|
12
|
B Hussain, b Walton
|
0
|
R Wahee, retired
|
0
|
N Jathavedan, run out
|
48
|
E Smith, b Walton
|
2
|
M Gobert, b J Graham
|
3
|
S Johnson, lbw, b St Taylor
|
36
|
M Wahee, not out
|
12
|
A Branwhite, b H Graham
|
0
|
A Raza, not out
|
13
|
Extras
|
18
|
—
|
TOTAL (9 wkts)
|
162
Best bowling: D Walton 3-32.
29 May 2017
More News:
Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
THE second Goring and Streatley Food and Drink ... [more]
POLL: Have your say