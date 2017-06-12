Lawyers put on Sunday best at Hurley

HURLEY came off second best against a much stronger visiting READING LAWYERS side on Sunday.

Mo Basharat made the decision to bat first, one which he was later to regret as his batsmen struggled against some accurate bowling.

Opening pair James Calliss and Mike Walton posted 36 for the first wicket in 15 overs, struggling to score against Seymour and Barker. Hoadley got the breakthrough for the visitors with Burrows taking a one-handed catch behind the stumps to dismiss Walton.

Yasir Gul made the major contribution to the Hurley total at the expense of two of his partners, Stephen Wright and Jeff Dawson, who were both left stranded.

Wright and Dawson were the only other batsmen to reach double figures as the visitors declined to open up the game, bringing back Davidson and introducing Nassau-Lake for the final eight overs to keep a tight lid on the score, leaving Hurley to declare at tea on 128-7.

The Lawyers reply suffered an early setback as skipper Burrows attempted to hit Basharat through mid-on in the first over and only succeeded in edging on to his stumps.

Banyon and de Wet added 44 for the second wicket before Banyon went for a heave across the line to a full length delivery from Joe Graham and lost his middle stump in the process.

Paul McDermott accounted for de Wet, playing on with the ball trickling on to leg stump with just enough impetus to dislodge the bail. Meredith and Hoadley completed the run chase inside 20 overs without further alarm.

This Sunday Hurley entertain league rivals White Waltham in a friendly match at Shepherds Lane.

HURLEY

M Walton, c N Burrows, b Hoadley 15 J Calliss, c de Wet, b Davidson 11 Y Gul, not out 50 S Wright, run out 12 H Gul, b Burrows 2 M Hampton, b Meredith 8 J Dawson, run out 11 J Graham, c & b Davidson 1 Extras 18 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 128

Best bowling: O Davidson 2-30.

READING LAWYERS