Late boundary wins the day for visiting side

FOLLOWING a gap of a few years, HURLEY welcomed WEST 12 to Shepherds Lane on Sunday where the visitors, led by former Reading FC coach Wally Downes, triumphed with one delivery to spare.

The visitors won the toss and put Hurley into bat. Openers Pat Hinnell and Mike Walton got the innings off to a flying start with 31 runs coming off the first four overs, helped by a plethora of extras.

Sean Murphy and O’Neill managed to peg back the scoring rate and the score had reached 53 in the 11th over when former Middlesex player Jeff Pooley bowled Hinnell.

Yasir Gul could only manage a single before getting a leading edge which Murphy clung on to in his follow through. Pooley also accounted for Walton and Paul McDermott to reduce the hosts to 73-4 in the 17th over. Ten-year-old Zac Pooley picked up the wicket of Jeff Dawson but James Calliss, John Furneaux and Joe Graham ensured Hurley posted a competitive 201-6 from their 30 overs.

The West 12 reply got off to a bad start with Tony Murphy bowled off his pads by Jonathan Langlands’ first ball. Four balls later, Sean Murphy dragged a wide one onto his stumps.

The loss of skipper Downes in the fifth over saw the visitors struggling at 22-3. Dave Walton added to the pressure on the visitors with the wickets of two more of the Pooley clan and when McDermott had the fourth Pooley caught down the leg side by Mike Walton the game looked up for West 12 at 77-6.

Jeff Pooley and 10-year-old Zac had other ideas, never giving up as Hurley rotated their bowlers. With an unlikely 95 needed from the last 10 overs, the ex Middlesex pro showed his class with a powerful 119 not out.

Forty-one were still needed from the last three overs, three sixes over the club house from the 28th over, bowled by Henry Graham, gave the visitors hope.

The last over saw West 12 still needing 14 for victory. A no ball from Furneaux was despatched for a maximum by Pooley, and another pull over the pavilion off the next delivery levelled the scores.

The two Pooleys retired to allow the last two batsmen to get to the middle. A suicidal single led to the run out of O’Neil and Chuck Norris was bowled off the next delivery by Furneaux.

The Pooleys were allowed to resume their innings and Jeff Pooley struck a boundary down the ground off the penultimate ball to bring up the victory.

HURLEY

P Hinnell, b J Pooley 25 M Walton, b J Pooley 25 Y Gul, c & b S Murphy 1 P McDermott, b J Pooley 1 J Calliss, not out 17 J Dawson, c L Pooley, b Z Pooley 10 J Furneaux, run out 44 J Graham, not out 22 Extras 56 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 201

Best bowling: J Pooley 3-12.

WEST 12

T Murphy, b Langlands 0 W Downes, b Langlands 7 S Murphy, b Langlands 1 Pooley, c J Graham, b D Walton 37 L Pooley, st M Walton, b D Walton 8 J Pooley, not out 119 D Pooley, c M Walton, b P McDermott 1 Z Pooley, not out 10 O Neil, run out 0 C Norris, b Furneaux 0 Extras 22 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 205

Best bowling: J Langlands 3-23, D Walton 2-31.