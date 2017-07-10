Batting collapse proves costly

HURLEY managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against visitors HARROW WAYFARERS on Sunday.

In a game of batting collapses that saw the visitors lose their last eight wickets for 14 runs and the hosts lose six for 24, it was Harrow who held their nerve to pull off an unlikely victory.

Opting to bat first, Wayfarers lost their skipper Aly Geal in the fourth over as he sliced Henry Graham to backward point and Scott Taylor moved to his left to snaffle the chance.

A 67-run partnership between Andy Croft and Andy Atkinson put Harrow in the driving seat. Scott Taylor bowled well without any luck, and a few dropped catches did not help the Hurley cause.

A change of bowling from the river end did the trick, with Dave Walton dismissing Croft for the sixth time in seven years. Basharat replaced Taylor and produced a cutting delivery to remove the leg bail of Bennett.

At 126-3 there was no hint of the carnage to come as Basharat, Walton and Paul McDermott decimated the middle order. The vital wicket of Atkinson fell to Basharat, the batsman bowled off his body. As wickets tumbled and pressure mounted, a mix-up between Dewart and Witheridge led to the former finding himself stranded as Steve Taylor calmly threw the ball to the keeper to effect a simple run out. Jo Graham finished off the innings with a Yorker to McLoughlin to send the players in for an early tea.

After the break Shoaib Kayani, making his seasonal debut, helped get his side off to a flying start with a quick fire 37. James Callis was trapped lbw to Witheridge without scoring.

Scott Taylor looked in good form before going back to a full length ball from Rudge. Henry Graham kept up the run rate with a solid 40 before becoming the first of Dewart’s three victims.

When Steve Taylor drove McLoughlin into the hands of Atkinson at mid-off there were only 39 more needed with five wickets in hand, a task that should have been well within the range of the remaining Hurley batsmen. However it was not to be, once Henry Graham was bowled by Dewart, the last four wickets could only manage another 18 runs, with Mike Walton the only batsman outside the top four to reach double figures.

Pat Hinnell was given out lbw to Atkinson and the final nail in the Hurley coffin saw skipper Basharat cleaned bowled two balls later by Atkinson.

HARROW WAYFARERS

A Croft, c Basharat, b D Walton 28 A Geal, c Sc Taylor, b H Graham 6 A Atkinson, b Basharat 65 T Bennett, b Basharat 16 L Pollard, c St Taylor, b D Walton 1 T Jenkins, b McDermott 5 N Tharambala, c Sc Taylor, b Basharat 1 A Rudge, c H Graham, b D Walton 0 N Dewart, run out 2 S Witheridge, not out 0 N McLoughlin, b J Graham 0 Extras 16 — TOTAL 140

Best bowling: M Basharat 3-24, D Walton 3-45.

HURLEY

S Kayani, c Rudge, b Witheridge 37 J Callis, lbw, b Witheridge 0 Sc Taylor, b Rudge 10 H Graham, b Dewart 40 J Graham, b Witheridge 4 St Taylor, c Atkinson, b McLoughlin 2 M Walton, not out 10 P McDermott, b Dewart 1 D Walton, c Bennett, b Dewart 1 P Hinnell, lbw, b Atkinson 2 M Basharat, b Atkinson 0 Extras 19 — TOTAL 126

Best bowling: N Dewart 3-16, S Witheridge 3-26.