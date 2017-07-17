Depleted Hurley fall short

HURLEY U15s’ hopes of an end of season play-off place is now out of their hands after they went down by three runs against LITTLEWICK GREEN U15s.

A depleted Hurley side fielded first, opening the bowling with the big guns from the U11s. At 34-4 off six overs the Drews had well and truly made their mark as Noah (2-0-2-1) and Henry (2-1-5-3) led the way, ably assisted by Mennie and Dunn.

At 64-4 off 10 the Littlewick Green confidence grew and their batters started to find the boundaries. The fast outfield meant anything not to the fielders’ hand was guaranteed to race away, and Littlewick Green made full use of the rope.

Wickets fell sporadically, Bussell taking a skier off his own bowling, Calliss stumping Nick, again off Bussell and Ballard getting reward for his accuracy with Jamie caught by Hill at mid on.

With 18 coming from the last two overs Littlewick Green had set a good total of 132-7.

In reply Calliss found the boundary with ease twice in the first over but fell to a top edge in the second. Howell found the middle of his bat from the off and his confident shots deserved more runs, but fielders kept getting in the way before he was bowled by Nick for two.

With Bussell and Hill now at the crease things began to swing in Hurley’s favour before Hill was given out lbw for 36.

Bussell continued his elegant march to retire at 50 but was running out of partners. Arjan Bagri was bowled for two and Ballard was given out caught behind. With Kunchur feeling under the weather he went out to bat for the cause. In the fading light, he and his U11 batting companions got Hurley close but nine from the final over was a big ask and despite a few wides it proved to be a few too many as Hurley ended on 129-7.