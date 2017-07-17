Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
THE 44th Hurley Regatta will be held on August 19.
The day will feature a mix of serious races, water-based fun, land-based competitions and entertainment. It will continue into the evening with live music by the riverside.
Gates open at 8.30am, with entry tickets £7 for adults, £2.50 for children aged two to 15, while under-twos go free.
For more information, and to enter, visit www.hurleyregatta.co.uk
leyregatta.co.uk
