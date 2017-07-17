Monday, 17 July 2017

Hurley regatta

THE 44th Hurley Regatta will be held on August 19.

The day will feature a mix of serious races, water-based fun, land-based competitions and entertainment. It will continue into the evening with live music by the riverside.

Gates open at 8.30am, with entry tickets £7 for adults, £2.50 for children aged two to 15, while under-twos go free. 

For more information, and to enter, visit www.hur
leyregatta.co.uk

