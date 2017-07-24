Simoes ton in vain as tourists lose way

FOLLOWING a washout on Tuesday the previous week, the HURLEY tour of Somerset finally got underway on Wednesday at picturesque WATCHET.

The large ground perched on top of the cliffs overlooking the Bristol Channel, with the West Somerset steam railway line running alongside, was a perfect place to play on a bright summer day.

On winning the toss Hurley captain Steve Taylor asked the hosts to bat first on a track softened by the previous day’s deluge. Henry Graham bowled with pace which the batsmen found hard to handle, conceding only nine runs from his opening spell of four overs.

At the other end Scott Taylor proved too hot to handle, picking up the first three wickets to dismiss Patterson, caught at gulley by Dan Masters, Townsend and Walsh, both bowled.

In contrast to the other upper order batsmen, Lowe looked relatively untroubled, easing to 50 before retiring. The middle order all chipped in but regular wickets from the Taylors and Grahams kept Hurley in the match.

Malcolm Graham, making his debut, picked up a maiden wicket having James caught at mid-on by his son Joe to become the oldest Hurley player to take a wicket on debut. When Steve Taylor had Strong stumped at 238-9, Lowe returned to join Nigel Haines to add a further 14 runs in the last two overs as the hosts finished on 252-9.

The Hurley reply started slowly with only five runs coming from the first four overs as Pat Hinnell and David Simoes struggled to get the ball away against some accurate bowling.

The partnership reached 31 in the ninth over before Hinnell was bowled by Archie Walsh. Jim Fenwick was undone by the flight and lack of pace from Paul Sparks, finding himself stranded a long way down the track when the keeper calmly removed the bails.

James Taylor, making his seasonal debut, looked in good touch with half a dozen boundaries, but he was undone by left-arm spinner Nigel Haines and some sharp glove work from Strong.

Wickets fell regularly with Joe Graham the only other batsman to post double figures. Simoes reached his century with a boundary to fine leg before falling to the next delivery leaving Hurley 55 runs short of their target.

WATCHET

I Lowe, not out 68 C Patterson, c Masters, b Sc Taylor 8 J Townsend, b Sc Taylor 3 A Walsh, b Sc Taylor 0 D Godfrey, b J Graham 35 C James, c J Graham, b M Graham 28 B Walsh, b J Taylor 32 P Sparks, lbw, b St Taylor 13 R Strong, b J Graham 30 M Strong, st Fenwick, b St Taylor 8 N Haines, not out 5 Extras 22 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 252

Best bowling: Sc Taylor 3-36, St Taylor 2-24, J Graham 2-43.

HURLEY