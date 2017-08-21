Furneaux's six wins the day at Shepherds Lane

THE HURLEY PAST side ran out winners in their clash with HURLEY PRESENT at Shepherds Lane last Sunday.

Shoaib Kayani and Josh Cole opened the batting for the Present side against Ian Dawkins and Jeremy Lee. After a loose first over from Lee runs were hard to come by and the score had reached 14 in the sixth over when Kayani played across the line to one from Lee that kept low.

Mike Walton joined Cole in a partnership of 62 for the second wicket. The batsmen were content to see off Dawkins — who beat the edge on several occasions while conceding only eight runs in his eight over spell — and Lee.

Bert Simon replaced Lee and came in for some punishment as he failed to find a consistent length. The partnership was broken by a direct hit from Lee to run out Cole. James Calliss’ poor form continued, bowled for a duck by a straight ball from Simon.

Matt Hampton was unlucky to be run out after a Walton cover drive struck Simon on the knee and rebounded to Pat Hinnell who threw in to the bowler to leave Hampton stranded.

Walton was fortunate to survive a missed stumping attempt by Dorrington when in the 30s, making the most of his fortune to progress to a half-century before giving Al Green the charge and being bowled.

Steve Taylor showed some of his form of old with a classy innings of 44 from 37 deliveries before Dorrington claimed his 100th victim in a Hurley shirt. Liam Cole and Dave Walton made useful contributions as the Presents finished on 182-8 from their 45 overs.

The Past team sent out the veteran pairing of Pat Hinnell and Brian Griffin to open against Mo Basharat and Dave Walton. Walton claimed the first wicket when Griffin played around a straight delivery. Rob Eustace joined Hinnell and after a nervous start against Walton he got into his stride with some lusty blows before a sharp catch in the slips by Phil Ridgeway off Basharat sent him back to the pavilion.

Steve Taylor and Shoaib Kayani replaced the opening bowlers and completely dried up the runs as Hinnell and Dorrington only managed 32 in 18 overs.

Taylor bowled four consecutive maidens before turning one past Hinnell’s outside edge to give Walton an easy stumping. The entrance of Al Green turned the match in favour of the Past side with a rapid 30 from 19 deliveries out of a partnership of 46 with Dawkins for the fifth wicket.

Green finally fell skying Kayani to mid-off where the cool and composed Basharat waited calmly for the ball to come down from the stratosphere to pouch the catch. Mike Taylor joined Dawkins to put their side in sight of victory before retiring to allow skipper John Furneaux to come in and finish off the victory with a six over mid-wicket.

HURLEY PRESENT

S Kayani, b Lee 10 J Cole, run out 23 M Walton, b Green 51 J Calliss, b Simon 0 M Hampton, run out 8 St Taylor, st Dorrington, b Hope 44 L Cole, b M Taylor 15 M Cole, st Dorrington, b Lee 1 D Walton, run out 11 P Ridgeway, not out 1 Extras 18 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 182

HURLEY PAST