Batsman falls short of century

TOM Wright narrowly missed out on a maiden PEPAPRD STOKE ROW UNICORNS century as rain curtailed their home game with HURLEY, with the hosts leading by 47 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Charlie Laing and James Hern (31) gave the hosts a solid platform until the former was superbly run out by a direct hit from Josh Cole at square leg.

Fergus Nutt (33) looked in fine touch until he received an excellent delivery from Joe Graham which cut back to take the top of leg stump, and when Hern was bowled by Scott Taylor, the Unicorns were 110-3.

However, by this point Wright had started to get going, and aided by Dan Hayden (60), the pair added 111 for the fourth wicket before the latter hit a full toss from Henry Graham to mid wicket.

Wright entered the final over needing nine to make his century, but after taking a single first ball, Marcus Laing was caught behind by Mike Walton off Mo Basharat.

Captain Max Baker-Smith got Wright back on strike, but he was stumped next ball for 92 as the Unicorns ended on 260-6 after 40 overs.

Hurley lost Cole early in their reply, knocked over by Scott Harris (1-11 off five overs), and Shoaib Kayani (21) and Yasir Gul also fell to Chris Humphreys (2-12 off five).

With Satheech Elaganathan bowling a frugal eight overs for only 33, Hurley reached 64-3 from 19 overs before the rain arrived, with Duckworth-Lewis suggesting they needed to be on 111 at that stage.