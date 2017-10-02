Big-hitting Sharma helps side to eight-wicket win in penultimate match

THE final weekend of the season saw HURLEY travel to ICKENHAM for their penultimate game where they came away with an eight wicket victory built around a good knock from Varun Sharma.

The hosts won the toss and opted to bat first on a slightly damp wicket. Tidy opening spells from Henry Graham and Mo Basharat kept the run rate down with only 28 runs coming from the first dozen overs.

Basharat made the initial breakthrough as Rathnam top edged straight up in the air to give the keeper a simple catch while Phil Ridgeway conceded just seven scoring shots off his eight overs.

Youngster Ben O’Driscoll looked confident at the crease before Ridgeway got his man as O’Driscoll gloved down the leg side and Walton dived to take the catch.

After the drinks break Ickenham looked to up the run rate but Ridgeway claimed his second wicket, bowling Albert Helg through the gate. With scarce bowling resources available, Hurley turned to their young spinners, Liam Cole and James Calliss.

Despite coming under an onslaught from George and Sam Benstead, they stuck to their task and got their rewards. Two catches in the covers by Josh Cole and two run outs from Henry Graham, one of them a direct hit, kept the wickets falling as the hosts finished on 214-9.

Hurley openers Mike Walton and Alan Morgans struggled early on against some accurate pace bowling from James Hamilton and Samir Sardana with only 16 runs coming from the first six overs.

The worst ball of Hamilton’s spell picked up the first wicket as Walton got a leading edge to a full toss which ballooned to backward point where Lupton took the catch. A mix-up led to the run out of Morgans with the score on 27. The arrival of Varun Sharma changed the course of the match as he set about the bowling, smashing an unbeaten 155 from 92 deliveries with 14 maximums and nine fours.

Ably assisted by Yasir Gul the pair took Hurley to victory with four overs to spare with an unbeaten partnership of 188.

ICKENHAM

A Helg, b Ridgeway 25 G Rathnam, c Walton, b Basharat 13 B O’Driscoll, c Walton, b Ridgeway 15 G Benstead, c Morgans, b Calliss 51 S Benstead, c Sharma, b L Cole 40 H Godami, c J Cole, b Calliss 6 S Sardana, c J Cole, b Calliss 13 Rishi Soni, run out 16 Rob Soni, run out 3 J Hamilton, not out 15 S Lupton, not out 0 Extras 17 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 214

Best bowling: J Calliss 3-54, P Ridgeway 2-18.

HURLEY

M Walton, c Lupton, b Hamilton 2 A Morgans, run out 6 Y Gul, not out 30 V Sharma, not out 155 Extras 22 — TOTAL (2 wkts) 215

HURLEY ended their season with an inaugural visit to WEST WYCOMBE. on Sunday.

The visitors won the toss and opted to bat first on a green pitch. Clive Williams drove Barrow airily to mid-off in the sixth over where West Wycombe skipper Ryan Perret took a straightforward catch. Mike Walton was then adjudged lbw to the slow left armer two overs later.

Yasir Gul and Abdullah Ali added 33 for the third wicket, the best partnership of the innings. Barrow claimed his third wicket when a thick inside edge by Ali was caught down the leg side by keeper Biffer.

Ridgeway looked assured as he crafted 17 runs before holing out off Nawas. The only other innings of note was an unbeaten 15 by Henry Graham who together with Dave Walton made sure Hurley reached three figures before Walton offered no shot to a straight delivery from Hoyle.

With the track drying out through the afternoon, batting appeared to be much easier after tea. Hurley opted to open the attack with their two senior bowlers Ridgeway and Walton. Ridgeway bowled well without any luck but it was Walton who got the breakthrough as Biffer tried to play across the line to a straight delivery and was sent on his way by the umpire when the ball was interrupted by his pad.

Graham replaced Ridgeway and was rewarded for bowling straight with the wicket of Perret with a delivery that kept low. At 41-2 after 15 overs the game was in the balance but the arrival of the hard-hitting Dave Jones changed the course of the match. He ruined Walton’s figures with four boundaries in five deliveries and rode his luck when dropped in the deep by Graham.

Undeterred, Jones continued to attack, making 48 not out from 24 deliveries. Basharat trapped Sage in front but it was too little, too late as Jones and Adam Ali saw West Wycombe home for victory.

HURLEY

C Williams, c Perret, b Barrow 7 M Walton, lbw, b Barrow 3 Y Gul, lbw, b Adams 23 A Ali, c Biffer, b Barrow 7 P Ridgeway, c Barrow, b Nawas 17 J Calliss, st Biffer, b Hoyle 7 S Kayani, c Evans, b Adams 0 H Graham, not out 15 M Basharat, c Biffer, b Hoyle 4 D Walton, lbw, b Hoyle 2 Extras 21 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 106

Best bowling: M Hoyle 3-9, R Barrow 3-20, A Ali 2-11.

WEST WYCOMBE