Join us for memorable night out

HURLEY HOUSE has been awarded a Michelin Plate in the 2018 guide and is one of three finalists in the Condé Nast Johansen Awards for excellence in the Best Small and Exclusive Property category. So you can rest assured you’re in the best hands for your festive celebrations.

We are holding two special Christmas parties on December 7 and 21 in our Winter Wonderland-themed pavilion. A sumptuous three-course gala buffet dinner by our Michelin-starred chef, an extensive wine and champagne list, laser light shows, DJ and live acts will make your night memorable.

Entertainment is provided by High on Heels, a six-piece act with vocalists, DJ, percussion, sax and trumpet on December 7 and JG Collective, a seven-piece rock and pop band, for December 21. DJ Anna Richards will run sets on both evenings.

Welcome the New Year with star-studded entertainment including champagne and canapé reception, three-course Gala buffet, half a bottle of Domaine Ellevin, Chablis 1er Cru or Château Fonplégade, coffee and petit-fours, champagne at midnight, live entertainment from IT Girls, laser light show and DJ set from Little Boots.

Festive party packages are also available, featuring a four-course festive dinner, mince pies and Christmas crackers. Choose to make your night extra special with a canapé́ reception.