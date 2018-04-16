Monday, 16 April 2018

Suspicious van appeal

POLICE are appealing for information after a suspicious-looking van was seen in Hurley.

The white Peugeot drove up and down Black Boys Lane on Tuesday afternoon last week.

Two men inside asked a villager for directions but he became suspicious and took a photograph of the vehicle’s registration with his phone.

One of the men spotted this and ordered him to delete the picture before the van was driven off towards Henley.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

