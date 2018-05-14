Hurley batsmen frustrate visitors

HURLEY and PINKNEYS GREEN faced off in a friendly at Shepherds Lane on Sunday in a match that ended up a draw in a one-sided affair.

The visitors won the toss and opted to bat first. The first three overs failed to produce a run as Mo Basharat and Kuldeep Nothey bowled a tight line. There were only five on the board in the fifth over when Ben Purchase edged Basharat to Josh Cole at slip via the keeper’s forearm.

Harri Reddy made his intentions clear from the start, smashing his first delivery through the covers for a boundary. Reddy was given a life on 16 when Basharat failed to hold on to a chance in the covers off Joe Graham. This proved to be an expensive drop as Reddy cruised to 103 before retiring.

Chris Heyes was the victim of a mix-up sent back by Reddy after the striker had hit the ball straight to Yasir Gul at fine leg. Gul’s wild throw was safely gathered by Shoaib Kayani who calmly walked to the stumps and removed the bails.

Kayani became the first Hurley player to fall victim to the new no ball law being removed from the attack after sending down a couple of high full tosses.

Tikoo never looked comfortable against the slow flight of Dave Walton and it was no surprise when the Walton brothers combined in a leg side stumping to end his innings.

Josh Cole bowled a tidy spell of medium pace and was rewarded with the wicket of Tikilo, caught in the covers by Kayani. The declaration came after 37 overs when Hassan Gul (1-35) got some reward from an excellent spell of leg spin bowling, having Hendry (8) stumped as the batsman ended up sprawled on the ground some way down the track.

Set 241 to win Hurley sent in Mike Walton and Shoaib Kayani to open the batting against the Pinkneys opening attack of Jack Austin and Will Heyes. Reddy replaced Heyes at the Shepherds Lane end and he who broke the opening partnership of 34 when he had Kayani caught down the leg side by keeper Hendry.

Yasir Gul lofted a slower delivery from Cowley to Jones at mid-off. This brought Abdullah Ali to the wicket who together with Walton added 42 runs in 19 overs for the third wicket before Ali (23) attempted to cut loose and was caught by Will Heyes off the bowling of his father.

Walton had a couple of lives, caught off a no ball from Reddy and dropped by the keeper as he carried his bat for a stubborn, unbeaten 22. Josh Cole helped Walton play out the last half a dozen overs, showing a couple of nice cover drives as Hurley held on for the draw, finishing on 92-3.