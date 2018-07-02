Walking lawyers raise £15,000 for charity

RIVERSIDE Counselling Service in Henley has received a cheque for £15,150.14 from Marcus Francis and Simon Roberts from Reading law firm Field Seymour Parkes.

The money was raised when the company held a sponsored walk in May.

The presentation took place at the Hurley House Hotel and was attended by more than 20 guests.

The speakers were Hilary Arthur, clinical lead at Riverside, who talked about the growing need for mental health services, and Amanda Collins, the charity’s trust and grant foundation fund-raiser, who spoke about the ways Riverside will meet its £100,000 fund-raising target for 2019.

Pictured, left to right, Amanda Collins, Marcus Francis, Simon Roberts and Hilary Arthur.