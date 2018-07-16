Crucial wicket of Teal turns tide for Hurley

HURLEY have made a habit of close finishes this season and Sunday’s match at home to TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE was no exception.

The visitors won the toss and despite the scorching sunshine, asked the hosts to bat first.

Hurley sent out father and son Yasir and Hassan Gul to open the innings and the third ball saw Yasir chase a wide one, edging to slip. Hassan was joined by Scott Taylor and the young pairing added 64 for the second wicket.

Hassan played confidently and hit an elegant cover drive for four before departing for 15, bowled by Beamish.

Taylor regularly found the boundary with a variety of shots and was joined by his father Steve in a fourth wicket stand of 29. Scott (58) departed at 125-4.

Steve Taylor scored 60 with an array of shots and Ajmal Ali added 24 from 20 deliveries as the pair posted 49 for the fifth wicket.

Taylor eventually fell to a direct hit from Marc Teal which left him short attempting a quick single as Hurley reached 210-8 at the tea break.

The Twyford reply began in blistering fashion.

Pete Schofield (21 runs) was aggressive until he lost his middle stump trying to charge Henry Graham. But his departure of Schofield failed to halt the flow of runs as skipper Marc Teal blasted 68 from 39 deliveries.

Haseem Mahmood went for 40 off three overs and was replaced by Hassan Gul who fared no better, conceding 16 from his first over.

Dave Walton got the breakthrough with his third delivery as Woodman could only chip it up in the air giving Mo Basharat the simplest of catches.

The visitors were still firmly in control, requiring only 84 runs with seven wickets in hand. But after Taylor picked up the vital wicket of Teal at 154, Steve Taylor (3-22) and Hassan (2-24) gradually turned the match in Hurley’s favour.

Then, with two overs remaining and 12 runs required, Taylor had Beamish caught at square-leg by Yasir Gul.

Last man, Paul Hackett joined veteran Tom Fort, with eight runs needed from the last over.

Fort tried to hit the first ball over long off but he failed to clear Scott Taylor who made no mistake as Hurley won by seven runs with five balls to spare.

HURLEY

Y Gul, c Teal, b Hackett 2 H Gul, b Beamish 15 Scott Taylor, b Fort 58 J Calliss, b Teal 4 Steve Taylor, run out (Teal) 60 A Ali, b Fort 24 H Mahmood, c Singh, b Fort 3 H Graham, not out 13 J Graham, c&b Fort 1 D Walton, not out 2 Extras 28 — TOTAL (8 wkts dec) 210

Best bowling: T Fort (4-37).

TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE

P Woodman, c Basharat, b Walton 28 P Schofield, b Graham 21 M Teal, b Scott Taylor 68 H Fort, st Basharat, b Steve Taylor 31 R Singh, c Mahmood, b Ali 4 J Low, c Graham, b H Gul 13 D Burr, c Ali, b Steve Taylor 1 T Fort, c Scott Taylor, b H Gul 7 S Beamish, c Y Gul, b S Taylor 0 P Hackett, not out 4 Extras 26 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 203

Best bowling: S Taylor (3-22) H, Gul (2-24).