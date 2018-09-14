Skin care company staff to cycle 100km for charity

A MAN from Caversham is part of a team of cyclists who will attempt to ride 100km between them for charity on Sunday.

Scott Milliken, 27, of Kingsway, and five colleagues from Hurley medical dermatology company LEO Pharma are raising money for the Psoriasis Association.

He and two others will cycle from London to Brighton while another team will ride across the Yorkshire Dales.

Mr Milliken, who works in regulatory affairs at the firm, said: “LEO Pharma has a long history of supporting people with psoriasis and raising money for the association just makes a lot of sense.

“I enjoy cycling and thought this would be a challenge. I’m really looking forward to it.

“We know it’s going to be tough and quite painful towards the end but we’re looking forward to some fish and chips in Brighton!”

Mr Milliken, who is hoping to complete the ride in about five-and-a-half hours, has been in training with regular rides of up to 50km between his home and Oxford, Pangbourne and Goring.

The other riders are Louisa Sammes, Alison Wheeler, Nicola Bowie, Gareth Motley and Martin Gatenby.

Mrs Wheeler, the company’s head of marketing biodermatology, said: “Since our place was confirmed for the September ride training has moved up a gear.

“The team is made up of all abilities, from beginners to experienced riders, who have been squeezing in sessions whenever they can to make sure we are best prepared for the challenge.

“Fund-raising for such a fantastic cause that resonates with all of us at LEO Pharma due to our experience and heritage in psoriasis is great motivation.

“All funds raised will be donated to the Psoriasis Association and will contribute to research and raising awareness of the disease.”

Alexandra Orton, communications manager at LEO Pharma, said: “We’re very much focused on helping people achieve healthy skin and psoriasis is something that touches the lives of many people and the charity does fantastic work.

“It’s also its 50th birthday and we thought it would be a great opportunity to support them.”

To donate, visit https://uk.

virginmoneygiving.com/fund

raiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=

ridepsofar&pageUrl=3