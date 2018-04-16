Monday, 16 April 2018

Farm shop award bid

A FARM shop which expanded its premises in December is in the running for an award.

Blue Tin Produce, of Ipsden, was named regional champion for the South-East in the local food category of the Countryside Alliance Awards and has been shortlisted for the national prize.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony at the House of Lords on April 25.

Blue Tin was launched by Jed Jackson, Emma Darke and their children Jake and Jonny in 2009.

It sells free-range meat, eggs, bread and baked goods, cheeses, vegetables, preserves and recipe books.

