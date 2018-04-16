Farm shop award bid

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
Monday, 16 April 2018
A FARM shop which expanded its premises in December is in the running for an award.
Blue Tin Produce, of Ipsden, was named regional champion for the South-East in the local food category of the Countryside Alliance Awards and has been shortlisted for the national prize.
The winner will be announced at a ceremony at the House of Lords on April 25.
Blue Tin was launched by Jed Jackson, Emma Darke and their children Jake and Jonny in 2009.
It sells free-range meat, eggs, bread and baked goods, cheeses, vegetables, preserves and recipe books.
