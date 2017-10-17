Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Office Co-ordinator - Full-time

This is a key operational role, managing and processing online orders and customer enquiries from two busy websites, so we’re looking for someone highly organised, proactive, with lots of initiative and drive. No two days are the same and someone who can manage an ever changing workload is essential.

 

Duties to include:

Processing and handling online orders and requests.
General admin duties and customer email and telephone enquiries.
Updating and maintaining products and website information.
Communicating and coordinating with internal departments.

 

Key Requirements:

·         Customer Services experience

·         Organised and proactive

·         Methodical and good attention to detail

·         Able to work to targets and tight deadlines

·         Self-motivated, hands on approach, team worker, ability to work unsupervised

·         Fully computer literate

·         Own transport


Working hours 8:30am - 5pm Monday to Friday.
Salary based on experience.

This job is dependent on suitable references.  Please send covering letter with CV to daryl@best4balls.com or call 01491 526107

