Monday, 24 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Traditional village pub has great sense of community

Traditional village pub has great sense of community

THE Hare and Hounds in Sonning Common is a family-run pub located in the heart of the village.

Landlords Mick and Claire are always very welcoming to both regulars and to newcomers.

There is a good choice of beverages to suit everyone’s taste and these include draft and bottled lagers, regular and guest draught beers, a selection of wines, spirits and soft drinks.

The pub, which is in Woodlands Road, serves tasty homecooked food to accommodate the palate of all. The menu ranges from toasted sandwiches and baguettes to traditional fayre such as gammon, mushroom stroganoff and a build-your-own burger option.

For those with a smaller appetite there is the recently added £5 and under homemade menu with dishes such as hearty soups, shepherd’s pie, cauliflower cheese as well as a choice of stews.

The highlight of the week is a traditional home-cooked Sunday roast served with seasonal vegetables.

The Hare and Hounds has a great sense of community spirit with lots of activities going on. Every weekday night there is some sort of traditional pub pastime taking place including pool, darts and cribbage.

The pub also hosts a weekly meat raffle on a Sunday night with the proceeds going to charity and there are seasonal raffles at Easter and Christmas.

From time-to-time there are special events with performances from local bands and their cheese and port nights are popular.

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Telephonist / Admin Assistant

Location Pangbourne

A full-time Telephonist/ Admin Assistant is required. Hazell & Jefferies Ltd are a small family owned business based in ...

 

Front of House - Hotel du Vin

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Do you stand out from the crowd? Then join us! If your skills really stand out, you care, can make people smile and you ...

 

Sales Executive

Location Henley-on-Thames

Advertising Manager The Henley Standard is a long established paid for weekly circulating in one of the most attractive ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33