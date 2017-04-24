Traditional village pub has great sense of community

THE Hare and Hounds in Sonning Common is a family-run pub located in the heart of the village.

Landlords Mick and Claire are always very welcoming to both regulars and to newcomers.

There is a good choice of beverages to suit everyone’s taste and these include draft and bottled lagers, regular and guest draught beers, a selection of wines, spirits and soft drinks.

The pub, which is in Woodlands Road, serves tasty homecooked food to accommodate the palate of all. The menu ranges from toasted sandwiches and baguettes to traditional fayre such as gammon, mushroom stroganoff and a build-your-own burger option.

For those with a smaller appetite there is the recently added £5 and under homemade menu with dishes such as hearty soups, shepherd’s pie, cauliflower cheese as well as a choice of stews.

The highlight of the week is a traditional home-cooked Sunday roast served with seasonal vegetables.

The Hare and Hounds has a great sense of community spirit with lots of activities going on. Every weekday night there is some sort of traditional pub pastime taking place including pool, darts and cribbage.

The pub also hosts a weekly meat raffle on a Sunday night with the proceeds going to charity and there are seasonal raffles at Easter and Christmas.

From time-to-time there are special events with performances from local bands and their cheese and port nights are popular.