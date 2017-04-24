Monday, 24 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Keep your dog happy and healthy with hydrotherapy

Keep your dog happy and healthy with hydrotherapy

SONNING COMMON Green Gym volunteers do a variety of practical nature conservation activities such as hedge-laying, fence building and footpath restoration.

With the additional aim of keeping fit and healthy, they run work sessions every Thursday and Saturday throughout the year in South Oxfordshire’s nature reserves, woods and commons.

Learn countryside skills in this friendly group — all tools and safety gear is provided, plus homemade cake at coffee break. To join, call 0118 972 3528 or visit sonningcommon.tcv.org.uk

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Telephonist / Admin Assistant

Location Pangbourne

A full-time Telephonist/ Admin Assistant is required. Hazell & Jefferies Ltd are a small family owned business based in ...

 

Front of House - Hotel du Vin

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Do you stand out from the crowd? Then join us! If your skills really stand out, you care, can make people smile and you ...

 

Sales Executive

Location Henley-on-Thames

Advertising Manager The Henley Standard is a long established paid for weekly circulating in one of the most attractive ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33