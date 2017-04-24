Keep your dog happy and healthy with hydrotherapy

SONNING COMMON Green Gym volunteers do a variety of practical nature conservation activities such as hedge-laying, fence building and footpath restoration.

With the additional aim of keeping fit and healthy, they run work sessions every Thursday and Saturday throughout the year in South Oxfordshire’s nature reserves, woods and commons.

Learn countryside skills in this friendly group — all tools and safety gear is provided, plus homemade cake at coffee break. To join, call 0118 972 3528 or visit sonningcommon.tcv.org.uk