'Team Ruby' offer the personal touch
STEP away from online shopping and dare to venture out to your local independent boutique. Come and
Monday, 08 May 2017
STEP away from online shopping and dare to venture out to your local independent boutique.
Come and enjoy your shopping experience with “Team Ruby” in our picturesque village of Goring. We look forward to welcoming you.
Our success comes from our personable but traditional service, which focuses on your requests and ideas.
We are excited to announce our new collections for the spring and summer, which have already started to arrive and sell out.
Our designers include: James Lakeland, Latte and Marble, to name a few — as well as Holsters footwear.
Our footwear caters for ladies and small girls, and you can expect many other brands to be integrated over the coming months.
Additionally, our Orlia and Envy jewellery remains a must in complementing our collections. Not to mention our scarves and giftware accessories.
For those who are yet to meet us, please come and enjoy the “Ruby Experience”. We offer a loyalty discount card for those indulgent days.
Remember, we are forever changing our stock, which is delivered every seven to 10 days throughout each season.
Currently, T-shirts fashioned with lace and frills are on their way. We also boast the most comfortable, must-have coloured jeans in full-length, three-quarter and knee-length.
You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to enjoy our regular updates — or for more information call us on (01491) 872059.
See you soon!
