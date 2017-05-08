Caring vets are looking to offer your pet first class healthcare

GORING Veterinary Centre was established in 2005 by Fiona Strange MRCVS.

The aim is to provide a friendly local veterinary service to Goring and its surrounding communities.

The team of vets, nurses and receptionists consists 100 per cent of animal lovers.

Fiona says: “It goes without saying that the top priority is to care for your pets and make sure they receive first class healthcare. We also know how worrying it is to have a sick pet, so we promise to look after you too.”

The surgery is located in the heart of Goring, at the top of the High Street.

Appointments are available morning and evening until 6pm.

Goring Veterinary Centre stocks a range of pet food and accessories. The surgery is newly refurbished and very well equipped.

“Our commitment is to offer advanced yet caring medicine to our patients,” adds Fiona.

The staff are always happy to show new clients around the premises. Although small at the front, behind the scenes there are X-ray, surgical, dental, hospitalisation and ultrasound facilities.

Fiona says: “Although we believe in providing the very best healthcare, we also believe in getting value for money.”

Goring Vets currently run a very popular healthcare scheme, where on joining from £9 per month, you receive all booster vaccinations, microchipping and flea/worm treatment free. Members also receive 25 per cent off any pet food purchased and 25 per cent off neutering.

Any new patients signing up with the advert on this page receive the first two months free of charge.

Finally, for the months of May and June, the practice is running a scheme for anyone to receive 25 per cent off neutering their pets.

Please call for more information — places are limited.

For more information, visit www.fullyvetted.co.uk