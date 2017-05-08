'Team Ruby' offer the personal touch
STEP away from online shopping and dare to venture out to your local independent boutique. Come and ... [more]
Monday, 08 May 2017
08/05/2017
THE Swan at Streatley is very much alive and buzzing with activity, despite the main hotel undergoing a major refurbishment.
The new bar and terrace inhabits an enviable spot on the river and is open every day from 7am to 11pm for coffee, light lunches, wine, cocktails and more.
Relax in the sunshine on the lawn or curl up on a sofa by the fire and watch the world go by. Children, dogs, and laptops all welcome.
The Swan’s street food events, in collaboration with The Wandering Feast, are renowned locally for the variety of authentic, quality food on offer. They take place every first and third Thursday of the month from 7pm. And open-air cinema nights and private barbecue parties are coming soon!
Membership at the gym and spa includes access to a full timetable including pilates, spin and boxing and unlimited use of the gym, sauna and steam room. Where better to enjoy a yoga class than overlooking the peaceful flow of the River Thames?
Online booking is quick and easy. For more information, visit www.theswanatstreatley.com
After all that activity, you might want to relax in one of their luxurious treatment rooms for facial or massage — or enjoy a manicure and pedicure in the nail bar.
'Team Ruby' offer the personal touch
Looking for a job?
Location Marlow Bottom
We are a large micro-brewery, based in Marlow, who produce and distribute real ale. We are looking for someone full ...
Receptionist & Cover Supervisor
Location Reading
The Langtree School seek to fill the following vacancies: Part-time Receptionist - Grade 4 (15,807 - £16,491) pro rata ...
Location Henley-on-Thames
Part-time Sales/Admin Assistant We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Sales/Admin Assistant for the Henley ...