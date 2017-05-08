Monday, 08 May 2017

Passion for hairdressing is what drives us

THE Marvellous Hair Company is an independent salon. Our passion for hairdressing drives us to ensure that you receive a service beyond expectation and leave the salon looking and feeling fantastic.

For men we offer a traditional approach in a male-friendly setting, providing haircuts, shaves, beard and moustache trimming, ear and nasal waxing and colouring services.

We retail the products we use — Apothecary87 — to enable you to maintain your style at home easily.

For women we offer cuts, colour, hair-up/bridal hair and hair extensions.

We believe that good communication between stylist and client is essential, therefore you will receive a comprehensive consultation.

This will enable us to work with you to create your perfect style and advise on home care to ensure manageable, healthy hair.

We use and retail a range of Redken products.

Mynewhair is the pioneering new charity founded by and inspired by Trevor Sorbie MBE. They provide public advice and support a national network of independent salons and professionals who provide a wig styling service for people suffering from cancer and medical hair loss.

The Marvellous Hair Co have approached mynewhair personally. We have pledged our commitment to responsible training and provide a caring and sensitive service for our clients. Please contact Loz for a confidential consultation by emailing loz@marvelloushair.co.uk

Visit their website at www.mynewhair.org or email info@mynewhair.org for more information

